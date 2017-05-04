Montgomery mayor forms committee to address youth concerns

Montgomery's mayor is taking action to address violence among youth. Colonel John Richardson, former Director of the Alabama Department of Public Safety, will be the chair of the Mayor's new youth initiative committee.

Mayor Strange says he's been working on the idea ever since the March shootings both at Lee High School and in the Chisholm community.

"I reached out to John and asked if he wouldn't think about how we could address some initiatives that really do focus on youth, really focusing on this violence but also how we could have some conflict resolution," Strange said.

The committee consists of several community leaders who work with Montgomery's youth. They hope to combine their experiences and ideas to improve the lives of the city's youngest citizens.

"Our goal is to research ways that we can make recommendations to the mayor and the city council on how we can improve positive activities for the youth and get them off the streets doing something that's meaningful and positive," Richardson said.

The committee will only be making suggestions to the Mayor. Ultimately it will be on leaders both at city hall and in the community to make those changes.

"We've got to reach out to our community, all the leadership of our community and get them engaged with these organizations, with parents, and with kids to bring us together so that we can move forward in a way that we can be proud to call Montgomery home," Strange said.

Both Richardson and Strange say they are already planning on making some changes in the short term, within the next 30 days or so, that the community can expect to see. Those would come as students head out of the classroom and into the active summer months.

The vision is to also create a long-term plan to make sure those changes are positive and lasting.

The committee might also hold a town hall in the future to take suggestions from the public.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.