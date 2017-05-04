Tuskegee University receives grant to support southern organic farming

Tuskegee University's College of Agriculture, Environment and Nutrition Sciences was recently awarded a $2 million grant from the United Sates Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

The money is to be used to strengthen organic farming infrastructure in the southeastern United States, according to information provided by the university.

Tuskegee researchers say much of the southeast remains behind other parts of the country in terms of organic production. Most of the organic produce sold in the south is imported from other areas.

Dr. Kokoasse Kpomblekou, the project director, says there are urgent needs to help residents of the south improve their diets and health. The region has among the highest rates of diet-related diseases in the nation. Researchers say they hope that by increasing support of organic farming techniques, they will also increase consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The grant will also facilitate research to determine the demand for organic food in Alabama and the amount of money Alabama residents spend on organic products. Those statistics are currently unavailable.

A consortium of agricultural institutions will participate in the project. The partnering institutions include Auburn University, Mississippi State University, North Carolina State University, Alabama Sustainable Agricultural Network, and Oregon State University. Their work should provide research and extension support needed to strengthen organic farming, create more economic opportunities for organic producers, and contribute to long-term profitability and sustainability of organic agriculture.

