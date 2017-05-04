Senate committee approves day care inspections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced an effort to require yearly inspections of faith-based day cares that are currently exempt from state oversight.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved a compromise plan passed by the House last month.

The proposal would require all child care facilities that take government subsidies to be licensed. It would also allow the Department of Human Resources to inspect the exempt facilities once yearly.

Alabama has had a longstanding law exempting faith-based day cares from state licensure and regulations such as maximum child-to-worker ratios.

The compromise bill is far short of the original intent to require all day cares to be licensed. However, child care advocates called it a significant step forward in seeing what is going on inside the facilities.

