AL Power reports 29,000 remain without power across the state

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama Power reports over 29,000 customers remain without power across the state after overnight, early morning storms. 

According to power officials, at approximately 9 am, approx. 29,000 APC customers are without service statewide. Of those, 4,100 are in central AL (Clanton, Montgomery, Prattville, Selma)

Crews are working to restore service to customers.

