AL Power reports 29,000 remain without power across the state

Alabama Power reports over 29,000 customers remain without power across the state after overnight, early morning storms.

According to power officials, at approximately 9 am, approx. 29,000 APC customers are without service statewide. Of those, 4,100 are in central AL (Clanton, Montgomery, Prattville, Selma)

Power outages reported because of strong non-thunderstorm wind...we discussed this last night on 10pm newscast. Windy day in progress! #alwx — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) May 4, 2017

Crews are working to restore service to customers.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information.

