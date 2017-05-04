Eric: Wet and windy Thursday

Early morning rain has been widespread, soaking every inch of central and south Alabama to some extent. That first round of rain is now pulling into east Alabama with showers tapering off west of I-65. That break won't last forever as a cold front approaches. Additional showers and storms will fire as windy conditions continue through much of the day...

TODAY: While the rain is the easy element of the forecast to focus on, it's the wind that's really starting to get our attention. Up closer to Birmingham, winds were significant enough to down trees and cause some damage. We've seen winds gusting 30-40 mph at times across west central Alabama on the backside of the rain shield. Something of a wake low may be getting involved, and wind speeds are expected to remain elevated all day with additional gusts to 30 mph possible.

Rain will continue to taper from west to east this morning, giving way to a general break in the action for a time. Skies behind this first wave remain generally cloudy with only minimal breaks in the overcast for sunshine. That's an encouraging trend. As the cold front approaches into the early afternoon, additional scattered showers and storms will fire. But without the sunshine, it is unlikely our stable atmosphere will have a chance to recover sufficiently for a severe weather threat. We will continue to monitor trends later this morning, but it appears the afternoon convection will remain below severe levels.

TOMORROW: Much colder air spills into Alabama behind this system. Model guidance suggests northern parts of our area don't get out of the 50s for HIGHS Friday with even parts of south Alabama not getting out of the 60s.

A stiff breeze will make it feel even cooler than those numbers could suggest, making tomorrow a day that falls more in line with February averages than May. Enjoy it. We'll be wishing for days like this over the next several months.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures rebound into a quiet and sunny weekend with highs Saturday in the 70s to near 80 by Sunday. Looks great!

