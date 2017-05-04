Montgomery City, County and state leaders observe National Day of Prayer

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day designated by the United States Congress, asking people, "to turn to God in prayer and meditation."

On the first Thursday of May every year, local, state and federal observances are held, organized by approximately 40,000 volunteers. His Vessel Ministries organized the Montgomery Prayer Breakfast this morning, a particularly poignant time for the Montgomery community.

“God set the date,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. “We’ve had a couple, three weeks of some tragedy in our city. You just cannot question the why, but we can glorify God.”

The National Day of Prayer Task Force describes this day as a call for everyone to pray for guidance for our leaders, and god's grace.

“We have a responsibility not only to pray for them once a year but to pray for them daily so that we can live a quiet and peaceful life here in our city,” said Jo Hancock with His Vessel Ministries.

“This is a tough time for our entire community,” Strange continued. “We just need to pray for guidance, for wisdom, for divine intervention that we need to have.”

The mayor has a few prayer requests of his own.

“I am praying for our city to come together, I’m praying for our young people. We as parents and we as leaders,w e have to the give them the opportunity to grow up to a healthy and wealthy and sustainable life.”

The prayer breakfast also kicked off a Bible Reading Marathon.

“We’ll read it continuously for 72 hours,” Hancock said. “We have some governmental authorities here who will help us to start reading the bible, starting in the

book of Genesis.”

His Vessel Ministries is looking for more readers. If you are interested, contact the office at (334) 356-4478.

