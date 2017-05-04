Dothan police look to identify suspects wanted in theft case

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects captured on surveillance photos.

According to police, the woman shown in the video footage are wanted for questioning in regards to a theft case.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to call the police department at 334-615-3000. Community members who wish to remain anonymous call the CrimeStoppers line at 334-793-7000.

No other information regarding the case has been released at this time.

