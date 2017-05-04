Family speaks as funeral plans finalized for Bellingrath student shot to death Monday

Funeral arrangements are set for Jaquerria Timmons, the 14-year-old Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.

A visitation will take place on Friday, May 12 from noon to 8 p.m. at E.G. Cummings. A viewing is scheduled for noon on Saturday, May 13 followed by Timmons' funeral at 2 p.m. at True Divine Baptist Church on Virginia Loop Road.

The family is in need of assistance for funeral expenses. Donations can be made to Cummings Funeral Home at 1120 Bragg Street in Montgomery.

Bellingrath Middle School is planning a separate event to honor Timmons in the coming days. Details on that event have not yet been finalized.

The community continues to mourn. The Bellingrath Community held a vigil Thursday evening to remember Timmons at Community Congregational United Church of Christ on South Court Street.

Organizers say the event was arranged to talk about what the community can do to help keep schools and the area safe. Ms. Sonya Floyd, principal of Bellingrath Middle School where Timmons attended, welcomed those who attended the vigil. There was a moment of silence, and words of encouragement by Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Chief Education Officer for the Alabama State Department of Education.

"I think it's very important that we show a unified effort as far as trying and heal and bring everyone together so that we can move forward, but come up with some strategies and ways to help families reconnect in the community as well as reconnect with the school," said Dr. Eggleston.

Then Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley discussed community safety and law enforcement. The Family Sunshine Center also spoke about grief and trauma awareness.

For Andrew Timmons and Jaquita Robinson, heartbreak can't even begin to describe how they feel.

"It has still been a shock. I am so used to waking up and seeing her, but I won't be able to see her again," said Jaquita Robinson, Jaquerria's mother.

On Monday Jaquerria Timmons was shot just about 500 feet from Bellingrath Middle School, shortly after leaving school.

"That is my baby. She didn't bother nobody. She was a straight-A student. For this to happen I am clueless," said Andrew Timmons, Jaquerria's father.

Although a teenager has been arrested and charged with Jacquerria's murder, her family is not only looking for justice to be served. They don't want anyone else to have to ever experience this nightmare.

"We need to come together. All this violence is unnecessary. It is senseless. Children are losing lives for no reason," said Jaquita Robinson.

In the midst of the hurt and pain, they are choosing to cling to the cherished memories they still have.

"She was always smiling. She hugged everyone she saw. She would give them a hug and she would hold them for a second," said Timmons.

Unfortunately, this family isn't unfamiliar with this type tragedy. Timmons' mother and father said the last photo they took with Jaquerrria was at the funeral of a cousin who was murdered in Montgomery in April.

