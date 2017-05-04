Family speaks as funeral plans finalized for Bellingrath student shot to death Monday

Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduationsMore >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.More >>
Tuskegee University was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to work with other institutions in supporting and growing organic farming infrastructure in the southeast.More >>
As the state continues the intervention process into Montgomery Public Schools, they're reviewing everything - academics, financials and perhaps most importantly now, safety.More >>
A group of teenagers is facing charges after a series of bomb threats at schools in Selma and Dallas County. Officials say the baseless threats disrupted learning, caused concern and wasted a lot of resources.More >>
Alabama State University issued a statement Tuesday afternoon reacting to news that a 2012 criminal investigation by the Alabama attorney general's office into the university has concluded.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery is helping students find a way to express their personality and learn more about themselves, and she is doing it all through the art of signing.More >>
Attorneys are arguing motions to dismiss in a civil lawsuit filed by state superintendent finalist, Dr. Craig Pouncey.More >>
