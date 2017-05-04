Vigil held for slain Bellingrath student, parents speak out

The community continues to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons, the Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.

The Bellingrath Community held a vigil Thursday evening to remember Timmons. The vigil was at Community Congregational United Church of Christ at 3481 South Court Street.

Organizers say the event was arranged to talk about what the community can do to help keep schools and the area safe. Ms. Sonya Floyd, principal of Bellingrath Middle School where Timmons attended, welcomed those who attended the vigil. There was a moment of silence, and words of encouragement by Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Chief Education Officer for the Alabama State Department of Education.

"I think it's very important that we show a unified effort as far as trying and heal and bring everyone together so that we can move forward, but come up with some strategies and ways to help families reconnect in the community as well as reconnect with the school," said Dr. Eggleston.

Then Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley discussed community safety and law enforcement. The Family Sunshine Center also spoke about grief and trauma awareness.

For Andrew Timmons and Jaquita Robinson, heartbreak can't even begin to describe how they feel.

"It has still been a shock. I am so used to waking up and seeing her, but I won't be able to see her again," said Jaquita Robinson, Jaquerria's mother.

On Monday Jaquerria Timmons was shot just about 500 feet from Bellingrath Middle School, shortly after leaving school.

"That is my baby. She didn't bother nobody. She was a straight-A student. For this to happen I am clueless," said Andrew Timmons, Jaquerria's father.

Although a teenager has been arrested and charged with Jacquerria's murder, her family is not only looking for justice to be served. They don't want anyone else to have to ever experience this nightmare.

"We need to come together. All this violence is unnecessary. It is senseless. Children are losing lives for no reason," said Jaquita Robinson.

In the midst of the hurt and pain they are choosing to cling to the cherished memories they still have.

"She was always smiling. She hugged every one she saw. She would give them a hug and she would hold them for a second," said Timmons.

Unfortunately, this family isn't unfamiliar with this type tragedy. Timmons' mother and father tell me the last photo they took with Jaquerrria was at the funeral of a cousin who was murdered in Montgomery in April.

Funeral arrangements are set for Timmons. A visitation will take place all day Friday, May 12 and at noon on Saturday, May 13 which will be followed by Timmons' funeral at 2 p.m. True Divine Baptist Church on Virginia Loop Road will handle the services.

Bellingrath Middle School is planning a separate event to honor Timmons in the coming days. Details on that event have not yet been finalized.

