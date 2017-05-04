Vigil Thursday night for slain 14-year-old Bellingrath student Jacquerria Timmons

The Bellingrath Community will hold a vigil Thursday evening to remember Jacquerria Timmons, the 14-year-old student who was shot and killed Monday.

The vigil will take place at Community Congregational United Church of Christ at 6:30 p.m, located at 3481 South Court Street.

Organizers say the event is to talk about what the community can do to help keep schools and the area safe.

An agenda has been provided for the hour-long vigil.

Ms. Sonya Floyd, principal of Bellingrath Middle School where Timmons attended, will welcome those who attend the vigil. There will be a moment of silence and words of encouragement by Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Chief Education Officer for the Alabama State Department of Education.

Then Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley will discuss community safety and law enforcement.

The Family Sunshine Center will also speak about grief and trauma awareness

Bellingrath Middle School is planning a separate event to honor Timmons in the coming days. Details on that event have not yet been finalized.

