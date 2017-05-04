Montgomery man charged after victim held at gunpoint

A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges including robbery after an incident on Saturday, according to court documents.

Documents say, David Franklin Alexander Jr., 20, is charged with burglary first degree, robbery, first-degree, and shooting or discharging a weapon into a building or vehicle.

Around 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road, Alexander forced his way into a female victim’s apartment, according to documents. While inside, Alexander held the victim at gunpoint and demanded her cellphone before firing one round through the victim’s bedroom wall.

Alexander was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond.

No other information related to Alexander’s arrest was made available for public release.

