Tallassee mill arson fire remains unsolved 1 year later

One year ago Thursday, huge flames lit up the skies over Tallassee. Countless firefighters joined the local volunteer fire department in a valiant effort to extinguish the large blaze.

Despite their best efforts, the mill was too far gone.

Subsequent investigators combined with photos show the blaze was intentionally set but who and why are questions that remain unanswered today.

Law enforcement officials are holding a news conference at 1:30 Thursday in Tallassee to announce an increase in the reward leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspected arsonist.

