Jim Byard stepping down as director of ADECA

Qualifying is now underway for Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15th and a general election on December 12th. Sen. Luther Strange,More >>
Qualifying is now underway for Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15 and a general election on Dec. 12.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have advanced an effort to require yearly inspections of faith-based day cares that are currently exempt from state oversight.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have advanced an effort to require yearly inspections of faith-based day cares that are currently exempt from state oversight.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
Congress is moving forward with a plan to give hourly workers more flexibility with their overtime.More >>
Congress is moving forward with a plan to give hourly workers more flexibility with their overtime.More >>
The remainder of Alabama's legislative session could be in doubt as the House Black Caucus has already started a filibuster which they say could continue for the rest of the regular session unless a compromise can be made on the court-ordered redistricting plan.More >>
The remainder of Alabama's legislative session could be in doubt as the House Black Caucus has already started a filibuster which they say could continue for the rest of the regular session unless a compromise can be made on the court-ordered redistricting plan.More >>
Alabama's secretary of state says 92 political candidates and donation groups have broken campaign finance rules.More >>
Alabama's secretary of state says 92 political candidates and donation groups have broken campaign finance rules.More >>
Legislation that would require health insurers to cover an intensive autism therapy has stalled in the state Senate after passing the House of Representatives unanimously.More >>
Legislation that would require health insurers to cover an intensive autism therapy has stalled in the state Senate after passing the House of Representatives unanimously.More >>