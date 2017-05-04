Jim Byard stepping down as director of ADECA

Jim Byard, the head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, is leaving as Gov. Kay Ivey fills her own cabinet members.

The governor's office confirmed Byard's departure Thursday. Spokeswoman Eileen Jones says Ivey has identified a new director and will announce that appointment soon.

Byard in a statement said he was proud of his work ADECA has done "to create jobs, improve infrastructure across Alabama and strengthen the quality of life for those we serve."

His full statement read:

“It has been an honor to serve as ADECA Director for the last 6 years. As the agency’s longest serving director, I am proud of the efforts ADECA has made to create jobs, improve infrastructure across Alabama and strengthen the quality of life for those we serve. Local leadership and state partnership have been our mantra, and I am grateful to have led the men and women of ADECA as we’ve worked with local elected and community leaders on efforts to make Alabama a great place to live, work and raise a family. I wish Governor Ivey and her new Administration all the best.”

The former Prattville mayor served as ADECA director for six years under Gov. Robert Bentley.

Bentley resigned last month amid a push to impeach him in the Alabama Legislature in the fallout of an alleged affair with an aide. Bentley also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations to end a state investigation.

Ivey's office said Byard will continue to run ADECA until May 12. A replacement will be named Friday. That person will take over on May 15.

