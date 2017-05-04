Verbena man charged with choking girlfriend, robbery

A Verbena man is facing domestic violence charges after court documents say he choked his girlfriend and robbed her.

According to court documents, Lucius McNabb Brundidge, 19, is charged with burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree, domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, and robbery third degree.

On Wednesday in the 100 block of St. James Church Loop in Pike Road, documents say Brundidge grabbed the victim’s wrist and choked her to prevent her from leaving. Brundidge then took the victim’s cell phone.

Court documents show the victim had minor bruising around her neck.

After the first incident, documents say Brundidge came back to victim's residence while she was away and forced his way in. Brundidge proceeded to throw the victim's work uniforms into the toilet.

Brundidge was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $18,000 bond.

