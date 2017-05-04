4 suspects arrested after string of Auburn vehicle break-ins

The Auburn Police Department has arrested four Opelika residents and charged them with breaking into a vehicle and theft.

Michelle L. Nelson, 24; Alexis V. Herron, 24; Stephen A. Delaney, 21; and Elijah O. Beaulieu 20, were all arrested Wednesday and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property. Additionally, Beaulieu was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The arrests follow a police investigation regarding multiple thefts Tuesday from unlocked vehicles parked at apartment complexes in the E. Longleaf Drive area of Auburn.

Officers found three of the suspects traveling in a vehicle on S. College Street after getting a suspicious person call. The officers recovered property stolen from a vehicle at the apartment complex.

The fourth suspect was found during a search of the suspects' residence. There, officers also recovered ammunition, electronics, purses and cash reported stolen from other vehicles.

All four suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail where Nelson, Herron, and Delaney had bonds set at $4,000. Beaulieu's bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.