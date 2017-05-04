More charges for 4 suspects in string of Auburn vehicle break-ins

The Auburn Police Department has added additional charges for three of the four Opelika residents arrested for a string of vehicle break-ins. The arrests follow a police investigation regarding multiple thefts Tuesday from unlocked vehicles parked at apartment complexes in the E. Longleaf Drive area of Auburn.

Michelle L. Nelson, 24; Alexis V. Herron, 24; Stephen A. Delaney, 21; and Elijah O. Beaulieu 20, were all arrested Wednesday. They were initially charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property. Additionally, Beaulieu was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

Additional charges were expected and Friday the APD confirmed them. Detectives executed additional arrest warrants on three of the suspects: Nelson, Herron, and Delaney. Each is now charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property third degree, burglary second degree and theft of property fourth-degree.

Nelson, Herron, and Delaney were suspected of unlawfully entering a residence and two vehicles in the E. Longleaf Drive area and taking property valued at over $1,700. Police recovered property taken in these cases during the search of the suspects' residence.

The warrants were executed while the suspects were being incarcerated in the Lee County Jail where they remain in custody on an additional $15,000 bond.

Officers found three of the suspects traveling in a vehicle on S. College Street after getting a suspicious person call. The officers recovered property stolen from a vehicle at the apartment complex.

The fourth suspect was found during a search of the suspects' residence. There, officers also recovered ammunition, electronics, purses, and cash reported stolen from other vehicles.

The warrants were executed while the suspects were being incarcerated in the Lee County Jail where they remain in custody on an additional $15,000 bond. Beaulieu's bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.