Montgomery Biscuits officially have new owners

The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers confirmed.

The deal was pending since February for a new ownership group made up of Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, investor Gary Green and baseball veteran Todd Parnell to purchase the team.

"We are going to come here and really try and be an active part of the community," said DiBella. "It's not that we are not walking into something that is not good. We are walking into something that is good. If this wasn't good we would not have wanted to buy it and we would not have wanted to operate it. Something that is good can be made great, and we are going to have some fun."

DiBellla owns two minor league baseball teams: the San Francisco Giants Baseball AA Eastern League affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, formerly the Connecticut Defenders, which is one of the most successful teams in Minor League baseball.

DiBella Entertainment is also known for creating a rebirth for boxing in New York City. The company runs a two-hour program, Broadway Boxing, which they credit as the longest-running and most successful independently produced boxing television series.

Parnell will help operate the Biscuits and is a veteran in the baseball business with nearly three decades of experience. Investor Gary Green, CEO of Alliance Building Services and owner of Alliance Baseball, is the manager for the minor league team Omaha Storm Chasers. He also just purchased the publication Baseball America.

The Biscuits are contracted to stay in Montgomery until 2013. Former owner Myers plans to stay in Montgomery and be active in the community.

