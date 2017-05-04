Alabama lawmakers react to passage of GOP health bill in House

The GOP health bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, taking a major step toward repealing Obamacare. Alabama lawmakers are reacting to the vote.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, AL - 1 (R)

“Today, I voted to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a health care plan that actually lowers costs and gets the federal government out of the way. Importantly, the bill continues to ensure protections for people with pre-existing conditions. It also cuts taxes, defunds Planned Parenthood, and fundamentally reforms Medicaid. “To be clear, I understand additional changes to the bill may be necessary as the bill moves over to the Senate, but today was a step in the right direction toward rescuing the American people from the failures of Obamacare.”

Rep. Martha Roby, AL - 2 (R)

“For seven years I have promised my constituents that I would repeal and replace Obamacare. A month ago I sat in the Oval Office and told the President of the United States that I was with him and that I would help get this Obamacare repeal bill through the House of Representatives. Today we were finally able to deliver on that promise in a meaningful way. “Obamacare is crumbling as we speak. Premiums are skyrocketing, deductibles are through the roof, and people are being hurt because they can’t afford care. That’s why we are repealing this failed law and replacing it with a patient-centered system that lowers costs, increases choices, and isn’t run by the government.”

Rep. Mike Rogers, AL- 3 (R)

“With President Trump’s strong support, the House of Representatives is keeping its promise to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Since its implementation, the effects of Obamacare on Alabamians have been devastating. Folks across East Alabama have seen their premiums and deductibles skyrocket over the past seven years or worse have lost their insurance altogether. Obamacare created an unworkable regulatory environment for doctors and hospitals, and small businesses were crippled by increased regulations and taxes. It’s very simple to understand – Obamacare didn’t work, and it wasn’t going to get better. As promised, we repealed and replaced this flawed piece of legislation. “This bill begins the process to put families in charge of their health care. And as important, it ensures that people with pre-existing conditions cannot be denied coverage. Make no mistake, these Obama-era regulations and taxes will take more time to undo. The AHCA will increase choices for consumers and allow the free market to take hold of the insurance market. I am proud to have supported this measure and the Trump Administration has my full support as it works to implement it.”

Rep. Gary Palmer, AL - 6 (R)

“Today the House of Representatives took the first step toward repealing and replacing the misnamed Affordable Care Act and restoring access to affordable healthcare for all Americans. “The amendment that I authored on invisible risk sharing will drive down the cost of health insurance premiums and helps ensure that those with preexisting conditions have affordable coverage. The option for states to choose to receive Medicaid funding as a per-capita cap or a block grant will provide states with more flexibility to meet the needs of their Medicaid eligible people and will reduce the waste of billions of Medicaid dollars to fraud, inefficiencies and mismanagement. The AHCA also gives states the option to establish work requirements for able-bodied adults without small children. Together, these additions to the AHCA are the most substantial entitlement reform in 50 years. "Although states, as they should be, are provided the option to seek waivers from certain federal mandates, states must certify that pursuing a waiver is for the purpose of expanding coverage or reducing the cost of healthcare. There is no underlying intention to exclude people from coverage, including those who have been previously sick, and it is important to note that this bill will not exclude people from coverage. There is a little known provision in the bill which defunds Planned Parenthood for one year and will protect this lives of the unborn. This bill is not the end of our efforts to dismantle Obamacare and repair the damage done to our healthcare system. It is the first major step forward.”

Rep. Terri Sewell, AL - 7 (D)

“The passage of today’s healthcare repeal bill was a tragic case of Republican leadership putting politics over people.” said Rep. Sewell. “The GOP rushed this bill through the House without pausing to get a full estimate of what it will cost or how many lives it will impact. That’s legislative malpractice. I voted against TrumpCare because we know it will drive healthcare prices up for working families all while lowering the quality of coverage they receive. I opposed this bill because it will force older Americans to pay premiums five times higher than what others pay for health coverage, while at the same time shortening the life of the Medicare Trust Fund that many seniors depend on. I voted no because TrumpCare will gut essential health benefits, and because my constituents deserve better. Today’s bill is a disaster for Alabama and a raw deal for the American people.”

