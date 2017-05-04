Pastors unite for prayer on National Day of Prayer in Dothan

Believers are praying throughout the country on a National Day of Prayer.

Thursday afternoon, pastors from various churches across the Wiregrass united to pray in Dothan. They along with members of the community gathered at Ridgecrest Baptist Church for an hour of prayer.

The sanctuary was filled with church leaders and believers of different backgrounds, denominations and affiliations who came with the goal of lifting one voice.

"The great work of God is found in prayer. We preach. I'm a preacher. We preach the message of God, the word of God, but there's nothing that we can do that has more impact I believe than prayer," said Ray Jones, Pastor at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Pastors led prayers on various topics.

"The beautiful thing about this is that we can all touch on so many different areas. Some prayed for the government, some prayed for the family, some prayed for Pastor's, some prayed for the church. I prayed for the nation," said Ray Malone, Pastor of Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Dothan.

Pastors want to stress the importance of prayer not only on National Day of Prayer but everyday. Pastors will continue praying for the community and the country. They want everyone in need of special prayer to know their doors are always open.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church provides a prayer chapel throughout the week and opens its war room for prayer on Wednesday evenings and Sunday during worship services.

