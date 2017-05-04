Former corporate executive, author to host pre-Mother's Day brunch

A former Birmingham corporate executive will host a pre-Mother's Day brunch and launch her fourth book Saturday in Birmingham.

Joyce E. Brooks, author of three other books, will present her latest work, The Power of Two Words- A Little Motherly Advice, at "A Celebration of Mom 365." The brunch will be held at 11 a.m. at The Purpose Center at Dannon.

Brooks' books include Self-Inflicted Overload: Five Steps to Achieving Work-Life Balance and Becoming Your Very Best, It Ain't Over: Three Little Words that Lead to Personal and Professional Fulfillment and Stress Less and Live More - 52 Tips to Living Life Fully. The Power of Two Words- A Little Motherly Advice, will offer readers advice for life’s journey.

“As a mother of two boys, I understand the sacrifices, challenges, and even the accomplishments a mother takes part in on a daily basis to provide a better world for her children,” said Brooks. “I am humbled and grateful to provide a unique Mother’s Day celebration where we can cater to our moms, allow them to relax, and show them how much they are loved and appreciated.”

Brooks will present an afternoon brunch that will include a Summer Fashion Runway sponsored by Shebet's Boutique, live music by Andre Amison, and comedy by Deno Posey.

"A Celebration of Mom 365" is open to the public and tickets are available for $20. Patrons can purchase tickets through Eventbrite at this link.

For more information or to learn about Brooks' motivational speaking services, click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.