25-30 coaches, players fall ill at college baseball tournament in Montgomery

Sizable numbers of adults with risk factors for heart attack -- such as smoking, obesity or physical inactivity -- aren't inclined to do anything to improve their health, a large, new study finds.
A new study finds that people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who haven't done well on other treatments may find relief with Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a drug currently used to treat arthritis.
After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.
Falls and resulting hip fractures can prove disabling and even fatal for seniors. And new research suggests the risk of hip fractures rises soon after an older person is prescribed a sleeping pill.
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The Alabama Department of Public Health's Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.
They are painful and debilitating. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from Migraines, yet doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding and there's still no cure.
It's a taboo topic that's often swept under the rug, but the new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has started a discussion about suicide that's raising some concerns. As millions tune in around the world, a Montgomery group has seen an uptick in requests for suicide prevention training since the popular show debuted.
North Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is facing an avalanche of criticism on social media for comments he made during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper Monday afternoon.
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.
More than 120 children in Perry County are getting free eye care today.
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer?
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
