25-30 coaches, players fall ill at college baseball tournament in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Dozens of coaches and athletes from around the Southeast have come down with a mystery illness at a college baseball tournament being held in Montgomery, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH officials said those affected by the outbreak are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee and were taking part in competition at Montgomery's Paterson Field.

ADPH officials say their investigation is in the earliest stages but confirmed between 25 and 30 reports of gastrointestinal illness with symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. Some had to go to area emergency rooms, ADPH officials said.

Mike Hall, the commissioner of the Southern States Athletic Conference, told WSFA 12 News both coaches and players are reporting sickness and added each of the eight teams has at least one or multiple coaches or players affected.

The sickness has not halted any tournament play at this point and games are still being played as scheduled.

The health department is still working to determine exactly what is causing the sickness but says at this point there has been no evidence to implicate food or water sources as the culprit. There are no known organisms associated with the outbreak yet.

Those affected are urged to drink plenty of fluids, use soap and water to wash hands, and stay home if they are ill. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention.

Patterson Field, build in the 1950s, recently underwent a major renovation.

