25-30 coaches, players fall ill at college baseball tournament in Montgomery

Falls and resulting hip fractures can prove disabling and even fatal for seniors. And new research suggests the risk of hip fractures rises soon after an older person is prescribed a sleeping pill.

Falls and resulting hip fractures can prove disabling and even fatal for seniors. And new research suggests the risk of hip fractures rises soon after an older person is prescribed a sleeping pill.

The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.

The quality of your relationships with your adult children and spouse might influence your chances of developing dementia, new research suggests.

After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

A new study finds that people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who haven't done well on other treatments may find relief with Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a drug currently used to treat arthritis.

A new study finds that people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who haven't done well on other treatments may find relief with Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a drug currently used to treat arthritis.

Sizable numbers of adults with risk factors for heart attack -- such as smoking, obesity or physical inactivity -- aren't inclined to do anything to improve their health, a large, new study finds.

Sizable numbers of adults with risk factors for heart attack -- such as smoking, obesity or physical inactivity -- aren't inclined to do anything to improve their health, a large, new study finds.

Dozens of coaches and athletes from around the Southeast have come down with a mystery illness at a college baseball tournament being held in Montgomery, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH officials said those affected by the outbreak are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee and were taking part in competition at Montgomery's Paterson Field.

ADPH officials say their investigation is in the earliest stages but confirmed between 25 and 30 reports of gastrointestinal illness with symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. Some had to go to area emergency rooms, ADPH officials said.

Mike Hall, the commissioner of the Southern States Athletic Conference, told WSFA 12 News both coaches and players are reporting sickness and added each of the eight teams has at least one or multiple coaches or players affected.

The sickness has not halted any tournament play at this point and games are still being played as scheduled.

The health department is still working to determine exactly what is causing the sickness but says at this point there has been no evidence to implicate food or water sources as the culprit. There are no known organisms associated with the outbreak yet.

Those affected are urged to drink plenty of fluids, use soap and water to wash hands, and stay home if they are ill. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention.

Patterson Field, build in the 1950s, recently underwent a major renovation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.