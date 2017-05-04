Montgomery woman charged with theft from elderly person's bank account

A Montgomery woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from an elderly person, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Stephanie Jackson Stoudemire was arrested and charged Wednesday with financial exploitation of an elderly person in the first degree, identity theft and five counts of possession of a forged instrument.

According to an affidavit, Stoudemire has been accused of taking $32,860 from the elderly victim. She has also been accused of taking the victim's drivers license to help with the theft and forging five withdrawal slips in order to take the money from the victim's bank account.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.