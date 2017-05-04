Millbrook woman last seen in March found in Prattville

Lisa Kramer, a 60-year-old woman who has been missing since March, was found in Prattville Thursday, CrimeStoppers advises.

Kramer had visited a veterinarian clinic in Montgomery a week previously, and workers from the clinic called in a tip after seeing the CrimeStoppers' Facebook post about her missing status. Investigators with the Millbrook Police Department were then able to locate Kramer.

Kramer was last seen by family members on March 9, but her white Ford van was found Thursday near the Walmart on the Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway. Investigators said it appears the vehicle had been in that location for several weeks.

Kramer may have been "confused", according to investigators.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with a clarification from CrimeStoppers that Millbrook police, not Prattville police, are searching for Ms. Kramer.

