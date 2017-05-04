Tallassee merchants rally to help police department

Tallassee businesses have joined forces to help out their police department.

They have collected more than $40,000 to help Tallassee police buy surveillance cameras for downtown Tallassee and bullet proof vests for police officers. The merchants have already raised that amount one week before a fundraiser was scheduled for the department's needs.

The Tallassee Police Department's Blue Jean Ball is set for Thursday, May 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Benton Barn on Benton Drive in Tallassee.

