Senate approves redistricting plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved new legislative districts over the objections of black Democrats who said the plan was gerrymandered to maintain GOP control of the state's largest county.
Senators on Thursday approved the new districts in a 25-7 party line vote after Democrats used procedural tactics to delay a vote for several hours.
Federal judges ordered Alabama to redraw legislative districts after ruling legislators improperly made race a predominant factor when drawing lines.
Sen. Gerald Dial said the proposed plan corrects the problems found by the court. Birmingham Sen. Rodger Smitherman said the plan has "smidgens of Jim Crow" because Republicans would maintain control of Jefferson County, home to the majority black city of Birmingham.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Friday, May 5 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-05-05 05:33:12 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-05-05 05:33:12 GMT
A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public, and people often tell him they "feel like they're being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as...More >>
A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public, and people often tell him they "feel like they're being treated as self-loading cargo rather than as valued consumers.".More >>
Friday, May 5 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-05-05 05:33:06 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-05-05 05:33:06 GMT
A House panel on Thursday is expected to approve a GOP-pushed bill that would repeal financial regulatory laws enacted under President Barack Obama in response to the economic meltdown that hit the country in 2008.
A House panel on Thursday is expected to approve a GOP-pushed bill that would repeal financial regulatory laws enacted under President Barack Obama in response to the economic meltdown that hit the country in 2008.
Friday, May 5 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-05 04:13:59 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-05 04:13:59 GMT
When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican next month, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, New York billionaire-turned-president.More >>
When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican next month, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, New York billionaire-turned-president.More >>