Wetumpka woman's wedding ring found in Coosa River

A day out on the river turned into a big ordeal for a Wetumpka woman when she lost a precious possession in the water - her wedding ring!

She wasn't sure she'd ever get back the set but she had a lot of determination and luck, as well as the help of an experienced, professional scuba diver.

The gorgeous, sparkly engagement ring and wedding band have made national news because of what it took to get the stunning set back on Brooke Leavins’ finger.

“The story has just been all over the place. It just blew up,” she said.

Brooke and her husband, Steven, were out on their new pontoon boat for the first time on April 22 on the Coosa River when the ring went overboard.

“I took my ring off," Brooke recalled. "It was our first outing on our new boat and I went to put some sunscreen on. I had it in my fingertips to put it back on and a bug landed on my arm. I went to flick it off of my arm and I hit my fingertips on the side of the boat and the ring just flew out into the water," Brooke said. “I was shocked. I definitely couldn't believe that it had just happened.”

Steven jumped in the river after the ring.

"I remember thinking that I hoped it was the phone that went in, even though I knew it wasn't. I could see the size of the plop and heard the sound and instantly knew what it was,” he said. “The water was a lot deeper and colder than I thought it would be and I couldn't see anything.”

The wedding band and engagement ring are soldered together so the whole set went down 30 feet. The water is very murky, forcing Steven to give up.

The newlywed couple snapped pictures of where they were on the river to remember their exact location. They wanted to try to do what they could do get the ring back because of what it meant to them.

They got married on December 31 and Brooke’s wedding band had to be custom made. They had just picked it up in March so she had it for a little more than a month before she lost it.

“We knew that we had insurance and we could go out and buy another ring but this was my ring so we wanted to at least try to find it,” Brooke said.

They started researching and trying to find a professional diver that could go into the river to search for it.

“We ran into a few negative responses, 'negative nellies' telling us that it wasn't possible and we weren't going to find the ring," Steven stated. "We just dismissed them and then when I talked to Spencer Phillips, he didn't say for sure that he would find it, but he said that if anyone could find it, he would do it. I could hear it in his voice that he was the person for the job,” Steven went on.

Spencer Phillips, a scuba instructor and co-owner of Southern Skin Divers Supply in Birmingham, traveled to Elmore County several days later on April 27 and went out on the water with the couple via the Fort Toulouse boat ramp to begin his seemingly impossible mission.

Phillips has decades of diving experience and is a member of the Jefferson County Dive Team. He found a discarded propeller stuck on the river floor and anchored himself to it, which aided his efforts.

“It took him a while to get into the right spot because the current was pushing him, but once he got to the area where we knew he needed to be, he found it in 20-30 minutes,” Brooke said.

Using an underwater metal detector, he was able to sift through the sand, gravel, and debris and located the ring on his second try. He discovered something that looked like a pull tab and put it up to his goggles, turned it around and saw the diamonds.

He hid it in his glove and surprised Brooke with it when he came to the surface, pretending to need another oxygen tank.

“It was a great opportunity this couple gave me and the stars just lined up perfectly. It was definitely a needle in a haystack. I'm happy that I could find it,” Phillips said.

He also posted pictures to Facebook, sharing photos of the joyful celebration.

For the Leavins, it was a moment they’ll never forget.

“He gave me a wink and I knew that he had found it and I was trying to contain my excitement,” Steven said. “It was just instant tears of relief. We had a lot of faith. We had a lot of friends and family praying and we knew it was going to take a miracle to find the ring and that's what we got! We got our miracle.”

“I was very happy. I don't usually cry but I cried a little,” Brooke added. “It was just so exciting that and unbelievable that he found it. We knew he was going to, but he came through.

The Leavins didn’t think the story would get as much attention as it has, including coverage by several national media outlets, including Yahoo!, The Weather Channel, and Inside Edition, but they admit it’s an amazing story.

“It just blew up, I guess, because it is such an unbelievable story and it's a special interest story for people who are interested in diving,” Brooke said.

The couple has a new rule when they go out on their boat now. They no longer wear their wedding rings, just to be on the safe side.

“The rings do not go on the boat ever again,” Brooke said.

“We went out on Lake Martin last weekend and we left the rings at home. We had a good time this time,” Steven added.

