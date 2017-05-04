National Day of Prayer recognized across Alabama

On this National Day of Prayer, religious and political leaders joined hands to pray for each other, Alabama and America.

"We'll be praying for the needs of the nation. I pray that the lord will elevate it and certainly exalt it and give us direction for where we need to go as a people," said Ricky Boe, Pastor at New Beginning Holiness Church in Wetumpka.

Since 1952, millions across the country have gathered on the first Thursday in May to promote the power of prayer or to pray together.

The theme of the 2017 National Day of Prayer is "For Your Great Name's Sake! Hear Us ...Forgive Us ...Heal Us!" which is inspired by Daniel 9:19.

More than 35,000 events were held across the country Thursday, including dozens right here in the River Region.

At the state's day of prayer celebration at Dexter Ave King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, Governor Kay Ivey reminded the crowd that God is in charge and has a plan for each and every person.

"As we pray instead of just always asking for things, we need to listen. And we need to have enlightened hearts that will be receptive," Ivey said.

Governor Ivey said prayer has been an important part of her life since she was a young girl in Wilcox County. She told the audience to lean on their faith as she does in times of need.

"Though the challenges are many and they are real, I can certainly stand here today and testify that God's love and grace is also for real," she said.

A poll released last year by Pew research found that 77 percent of Alabamians say religion is very important in their lives. More than that, 82 percent of Alabamians say they believe in God with absolute certainty.

Those numbers were the highest recorded, making Alabama the most religious state in the nation.

