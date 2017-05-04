58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Awards recipients announced

Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.

The ceremony honored Christian leadership in athletics.

There were 51 nominees for the award, and two were selected to represent the class of 2017.

Mary Conley Teel from Trinity Presbyterian School, a tennis and volleyball star set to attend Clemson, won the female award, while Brian Anderson from Montgomery Catholic, who has signed to play football at the University of North Carolina won the male award.

Olympic gold medalist David Boudia was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

