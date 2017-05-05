Eric: Cinco de January

This will be unlike any May 5th you've ever experienced. Temperatures across central Alabama are unlikely to ever make it to 60 degrees at any point today, making it one of if not the coldest Cinco de Mayo on record. Isolated showers and a breeze will add a little extra chill before we do a sharp 180 into the weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. That's chilly for early May, but nothing spectacularly abnormal. However, those temperatures aren't going to warm very much into the afternoon. Montgomery had a high of 59 degrees on this day in 1874.

That's about the ballpark we expect today. Radar is struggling to pick up on the light rain this morning, but adjusting the sensitivity shows drizzle is prevalent. Expect off/on light rain from time to time through much of the day, but there should be a few brief breaks of sunshine in the mix too.

If we're going to have a few spots get into the 60s, it will be far south Alabama. A breeze gusting to 20 mph will make it feel a few degrees cooler than the air temps would suggest. Just a raw day through and through. If you are planning on heading out this evening to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we'll maintain a 20 percent rain chance with temperatures supporting attire that includes jackets and coats.

THIS WEEKEND: We'll take a sharp turn toward sunnier and warmer weather this weekend and into next week. Sunshine returns tomorrow as highs climb into the middle 70s, destined for about 80 by Sunday.

The warming trend continues next week with temperatures flirting with 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.