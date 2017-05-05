Dothan man charged with providing drugs to a minor

A Dothan man is facing charges after police say he provided a juvenile with drugs.

According to the Dothan Police Department, Bryan Otis Langford, 35, is charged with selling or furnishing a controlled substance to a person under the age of 18.

An investigation revealed that Langford provided an illegal narcotic to a female juvenile, police say. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no other details have been made public.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

A bond amount for Langford is unknown at this time.

