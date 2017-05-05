Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts prepares for the Flimp Festival

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will host its 28th annual Flimp Festival Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” said Cynthia Milledge, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

The Flimp Festival kicks off with the Do-Dah pet parade. Dogs, birds, cats, ANY pet is welcome.

“Dress it up in the favorite costume, come out here, and they’ll get the opportunity to parade around the front of the museum,” Milledge explained.

#TalentOnDisplay Students from BTW will be performing every 45 minutes at the #FlimpFestival at the @MontgomeryMFA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6GD5UJoCbC — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) May 5, 2017

There will also be costume contests with awards.

The Do-Dah pet parade will be led by the Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Band. “We have created a unique partnership with the students at Booker T. Washington Magnet high school,” said Milledge.

Students from BTW will be performing every 45 minutes throughout the Flimp Festival.

“Flimp is all about a celebration of the arts, and at BTW, we celebrate the arts every day,” said Emily Thomas, a teacher at BTW.

Perhaps the most popular form of art celebrated at the Flimp Festival is the sidewalk chalk art competition.

Students at BTW Magnet HS will be performing at @MontgomeryMFA #FlimpFestival tomorrow. A special preview on #TIA this morning! pic.twitter.com/iTx0ZSsmkI — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) May 5, 2017

“One of the most important parts of the chalk art competition is teamwork,” explains Alice Novak, the Museum’s Curator of Education. “Four people getting together, bringing their own ideas, and making a work of art better. “

Last year, nearly 3,000 people attended the Flimp Festival. it's become one of the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts’ most anticipated events of the year.

