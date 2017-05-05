Suspect arrested after Union Springs man shot 3 times

A Union Springs man is fighting for his life after getting shot three times late Thursday evening.

"They were taken to the hospital," Johnny Adams said during his live Facebook recording at the scene Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the D and D Variety Store on Prairie Street in Union Springs. Police say 24-year-old Trenton Williams was shot once in the neck, the left wrist, and left shoulder.

It was the talk of the neighborhood Friday. William Montgomery owns the Liberty gas station just yards from the shooting and knows Williams.

"No problems with him ever," Montgomery said. "I've never had any problems with any of them...not his mother..not his brother...not him...nobody," Montgomery said.

Late Friday, Union Springs police charged 26-year old Dorkius Lampley with first-degree assault. He turned himself in before midnight. A motive remains unclear at this time.

Union Springs police investigators are tracking down unconfirmed reports someone captured the entire shooting on their cell phone.

"I am understanding that is possible but we have not received that as of yet and we're trying to recover that now," said Capt. Ronnie Felder.

Williams remains hospitalized in Montgomery in critical but stable condition. The court set Lampley's bond at $60,000.

Capt. Felder says Lampley has been cooperative in the investigation, and they don't anticipate any additional arrests in the shooting.

Here's video from Johnny Adams taken from near the scene after the shooting.

