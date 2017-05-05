Union Springs man in critical condition after being shot 3 times

Union Springs police have taken a suspect into custody but no charges have been filed yet in regards to a shooting Thursday night.

The victim, 24-year-old Trenton Williams was struck three times in the back of the neck, wrist, and shoulder. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect, but say the shooting happened on Prairie Street around 8:30 p.m.

A motive is not yet clear, but police are trying to track down unconfirmed reports that a witness captured the shooting on their cell phone.

Here's video from Johnny Adams taken from near the scene after the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.