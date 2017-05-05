Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell appointed as new head of ADECA

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to be the new head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, following an announcement Thursday that Jim Byard will be stepping down from the position.

“I am proud to appoint...Boswell as ADECA Director, because he understands the needs of local communities and is fully committed to transparency and openness. His distinguished tenure as mayor shows that he understands the importance of leading local communities in economic development and he will be an asset to the people of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement released by her office.

Boswell has been mayor of the south Alabama city since 2003 and previously served on the city council.

“I am thankful Governor Ivey places trust in me to lead ADECA for the greater good and advancement of the state. I will bring to the agency the same work ethic and drive that I have given the City of Enterprise for the previous 17 years,” Mayor Boswell commented. “ADECA has significant responsibility, and I will see to it that the agency and its team work hard to serve all Alabama."

Enterprise has experienced a population boom during Boswell's time as mayor, increasing by more than 25 percent since the last census. The city’s credit rating, city reserves, and general fund have also increased under his watch. Bill Cooper will take over as mayor.

Boswell will officially take over at ADECA on May 15, 2017, and will earn a salary of $152,618 annually. That's about $12,000 less than his predecessor.

