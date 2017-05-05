Heart Gallery Alabama: Brooklynn and Carey

There are hundreds of children across Alabama who are in the foster care system. We bring you the stories of these children each week. It's our goal, along with Heart Gallery Alabama, to help find these children forever homes.

This week, we are bringing you the story of a brother and sister: Brooklynn and Carey. Brooklynn is described as a sweet girl who likes to give hugs. She loves animals, especially kittens. Her brother, Carey is charismatic and talkative. He loves dinosaurs!

Learn more about the children and Heart Gallery Alabama at their website.

