Longtime Enterprise City Councilman Bill Cooper becomes city's first African-American mayor

With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process.

At 28 years, Cooper is the longest-serving city leader as an Enterprise City Councilman serving the people of District 1. Friday, he became the south Alabama city's first African-American mayor.

He's served on numerous board and committees including the Board of Directors of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the Wiregrass Economic Development Board, as chairman of the Board of the Coffee-Geneva County Education Federal Credit Union and as president of the Alabama State Alumni Association.

The Dothan native graduated from Alabama State University with degrees in Education and Music Education.

The semi-retired band director holds a Master of Music Education degree as well as a degree in Music Education Administration and Supervision. He served 43 years as band director at Coppinville Junior High School and continues to serve the city school system as a part-time administrative assistant at Enterprise High School.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.