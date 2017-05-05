AL House passes ride-sharing bill, adds provisions

House lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a ride-sharing network across the state, but not before adding provisions to the legislation.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. David Faulkner, R-House District 46, would allow for a ride-sharing network across the state for services and apps like Uber.

According to the bill, two provisions were adopted before its passage Tuesday. The added provisions would exclude any city that already has an ordinance for ride-sharing networks.

Uber officials say they are pleased with the passage of the bill but they are concerned with the last-minute provisions.

"We thank the House of Representatives for listening to their constituents and voting to increase access to safe rides and flexible work opportunities in Alabama. However, a last-minute provision added to the legislation will continue Alabama's patchwork of conflicting regulations and create more confusion for riders and drivers. As this bill moves forward, we urge the Senate to adopt one single set of rules for ride-sharing across Alabama that gives residents and visitors the reliability they deserve."

Faulkner says he hopes that the provisions will be removed in the Senate. This way, the bill can establish a unified system for these ride-sharing companies.

This bill now moves on to the Senate. If passed, the legislation would fall under control of the Alabama Public Service Commission.

According to a release from Uber, more than 40 states have passed ride-sharing laws. Alabama’s current regulations allow residents in certain cities the ability to get rides through the service but not in others.

