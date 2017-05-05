AL House passes ride-sharing bill, adds provisions

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
Qualifying is now underway for Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15th and a general election on December 12th. Sen. Luther Strange,More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives is resuming work on a stalled prison construction bill with an aim of building four facilities, including a replacement for the state's troubled women's prison.More >>
House lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a ride-sharing network across the state, but not before adding provisions to the legislation.More >>
State senators quickly squelched a proposal to cut funding to all state agencies in order to steer money to road and bridge construction.More >>
State senators have approved an Alabama general fund budget after a debate where tempers flared multiple times.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved new legislative districts over the objections of black Democrats who said the plan was gerrymandered to maintain GOP control of the state's largest county.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have advanced an effort to require yearly inspections of faith-based day cares that are currently exempt from state oversight.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
