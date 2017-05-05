Julie Magee out as AL Revenue Commissioner

Gov. Kay Ivey's office has confirmed another departure as she continues to put together her administration. Julie Magee is out as Alabama Revenue Commissioner.

Details on Magee's departure are not currently available. Ivey's office said a replacement will be named soon.

The revenue commissioner is responsible for overseeing the annual collection of nearly $10 billion in revenue for the state.

Magee is the latest member of ex-Gov. Robert Bentley's administration to leave as the Ivey administration is set up. Thursday, Jim Byard stepped down as head of ADECA and was replaced by Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell.

Other high profile members how have left the administration include Jon Mason who was the head of ServeAlabama, Ron Sparks who was the head of the now closed Office of Rural Development, and Stan Stabler who was the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

