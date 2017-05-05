Wallace Community College dedicates new health-science building

Wallace Community College held a ribbon cutting on Friday to dedicate its new health-science building. The new 100,000 square foot building will hold the college's nursing and applied health programs.

The ribbon cutting was held in front of the faculty, staff and students of the health-science programs.

New technology will be stored at the facility to give the students hands on experience of what it's like to work in the real world. From EMS services to X-Ray machines, the students at Wallace will have all the latest technology to prepare them for life outside of college.

"Anywhere you go in a health care facility in this area, you're going to be helped by a Wallace Community College graduate," said Wallace president Dr. Linda Young.

"We're able to gain the experiences needed," said Brad Kite, a student at Wallace Community College. "It's great to just put that forward in to the field and see the opportunities that are growing in the EMS field and the allies health as a whole."

