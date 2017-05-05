Dothan woman arrested for trafficking marijuana

A woman has been arrested by Houston County sheriff deputies in a drug bust.

Police discovered the drugs during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Reeves street in Dothan.

Approximately 15 lbs of high grade marijuana were found inside of the suspect's vehicle. Police say the drugs are worth $45,000. More than $5,400 in cash was seized also.

Demirta Jackson is facing drug trafficking charges.

"Any violent drugs we can get is good, but when we get something of this size it definitely takes an impact on some of them on the street. It's not going to stop it, but we'll be back out there," said Donald Valenza, Houston County Sheriff.

Jackson's bond has been set at $1.5 million. Valenza says this is the largest drug bust they've handled so far in 2017.

