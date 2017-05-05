2 arrested in heroin trafficking case

Two arrests have been made in a drug trafficking case in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, Dustin Nickson, 40, or Greenville, and Matthew Lassater, 40, of Maryville, Tennessee, have been charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Madison narcotics investigators intercepted the two suspects Thursday picking up suspicious packages at the Federal Express.

The investigators had previously received a tip from FedEx that the packages contained a suspicious substance. An investigation later revealed the substance in the packages to be heroin.

The suspects are being held in the Madison County Jail on a $25,500 bond each.

