I-65 NB reopening near Clanton after crash cleared

CHILTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

Interstate 65 northbound is being reopened at mile marker 204 (one mile south of the Clanton exit) after crews cleared a crash from the roadway Friday evening.

Alabama State Troopers said the crash involved a commercial vehicle bu that there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

