Busy Saturday ahead in Montgomery

A busy Saturday is ahead in the River Region, and any number of these events would be a fun outing!

A local favorite, the 28th annual Flimp Festival at The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. You'll want to check out the sidewalk art competition along with performances by Booker T. Washington students. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ducks are coming back to Wetumpka. You can watch over 5,000 rubber ducks race at Gold Star Park at 3 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Wetumpka Rotart Club.

The "Good Wheels for Veterans" bike drive will kick off Saturday, hosted by the Central Alabama Health Care System. Throughout the month of May, you can drop off new or used bikes at your local Goodwill store to offer transportation for veterans. The drive will begin with a car, motorcycle, and jeep show for viewing by the public at 215 Perry Hill Road. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Also in Montgomery is the Dream Court unified doubles play day at the O'Connor tennis courts. Traditional tennis players will be paired with players with special needs for a day of games. The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include lunch and an awards ceremony.

Hospice of Montgomery will host its annual Kentucky Derby benefit at the Montgomery Country Club. Tickets can be purchased here for the event that will run from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees can watch the race, as well as contests on best dressed. So wear your best Derby hat!

Outside of Montgomery is "Garden in the Park" in Opelika, for Keep Opelika Beautiful. There will be arts and crafts, children's activities, entertainment, and more. All items at the event will be homegrown or handmade. Join the fun at Opelika Municipal Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

