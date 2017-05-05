'2013 was a year from hell', ASU officials denounce investigation

ASU officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their names and to shame those who they say maliciously tried to harm the university. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their names and to shame those who they say maliciously tried to harm the university.

“2013 was a year from hell”, stated former President, Dr. William Harris. “I did not understand at that time it would last for a half decade.”

But the collateral damage could take far longer to repair. In 2013, a preliminary forensic report funded by taxpayer dollars reported conflicts of interest and financial waste at ASU. The report, among other issues on campus, quickly triggered negative responses from the university accrediting agency known as SACS, as well as bonding companies.

“How many indictments were handed down? Zero,” Harris stated. He reported the investigation cost the university more than $20 million, just shy of two million in total expenditures.

“That money needs to be recouped,” Harris affirmed.

Former university chief operating officer and state Rep. John Knight, D-Montgomery, blames political forces for the investigation.

“I know there were forces in the Alabama legislature that also played some role in what took place here,” stated Knight. “There was money being transferred and hidden to make certain the AG got the money he needed to do a forensics investigation of Alabama State University.”

Sources close to the investigation say the university’s financial records were so poor and inconsistent that they couldn't follow the money. ASU officials responded to that allegation late Friday afternoon stating:

"The University believes that the lack of action against ASU is due because of its total innocence in all of the outrageous allegations brought forth that were thoroughly reviewed by outside attorneys, accountants and regular citizens over several years, which is coroberated [sic] by the action of the Attorney General's Office closing all proceedings against ASU this week," said ASU officials.”

While the state and federal investigations are closed, Knight said his case against the accusers is not.

“I just hope I live to see the day every single one will be exposed,” Knight stated. “That will be my goal. We are not going to do it today, but all I can tell you –

stay tuned.”

