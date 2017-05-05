'2013 was a year from hell', ASU officials denounce investigation

A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their namesMore >>
A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their namesMore >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduationsMore >>
Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduationsMore >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.More >>
Tuskegee University was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to work with other institutions in supporting and growing organic farming infrastructure in the southeast.More >>
Tuskegee University was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to work with other institutions in supporting and growing organic farming infrastructure in the southeast.More >>
As the state continues the intervention process into Montgomery Public Schools, they're reviewing everything - academics, financials and perhaps most importantly now, safety.More >>
As the state continues the intervention process into Montgomery Public Schools, they're reviewing everything - academics, financials and perhaps most importantly now, safety.More >>
A group of teenagers is facing charges after a series of bomb threats at schools in Selma and Dallas County. Officials say the baseless threats disrupted learning, caused concern and wasted a lot of resources.More >>
A group of teenagers is facing charges after a series of bomb threats at schools in Selma and Dallas County. Officials say the baseless threats disrupted learning, caused concern and wasted a lot of resources.More >>
Alabama State University issued a statement Tuesday afternoon reacting to news that a 2012 criminal investigation by the Alabama attorney general's office into the university has concluded.More >>
Alabama State University issued a statement Tuesday afternoon reacting to news that a 2012 criminal investigation by the Alabama attorney general's office into the university has concluded.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery is helping students find a way to express their personality and learn more about themselves, and she is doing it all through the art of signing.More >>
One teacher in Montgomery is helping students find a way to express their personality and learn more about themselves, and she is doing it all through the art of signing.More >>