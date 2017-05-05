College, elementary students benefit from literacy program at Huntingdon College

Two groups of students, at least 15 years apart, are both learning and teaching each other invaluable skills.

College students at Huntingdon have been venturing off campus since January, and the results are molding two generations.

Raina Lanier is confident she's chosen the right career path.

“I'm more excited to teach now than I ever have been,” said Lanier.

For the past four months, the Huntingdon College junior has been helping Dozier Elementary students learn how to read and write.

“We've seen growth, all of them have grown in their reading levels and my student actually went from a level two to a level 10,” said Lanier.

Success stories like Lanier’s can be seen across the board.

“It's all about the students and that's what it should be about is all about the children. The children are thriving, their reading scores are going up,” said Kathy Madaris, ARI Reading Specialist, Dozier Elementary.

The pilot program pairs six pre-service teacher candidates and first and third grade struggling readers.

“We moved the classroom to the school so that we're actually here, teaching the students, they're receiving feedback not only from me but the principal,” said Dr. Shannon Henderson, Assistant Professor of Literacy, Huntingdon College.

Prompting the question, who is teaching who?

“This experience and really watching her growth and how much she's learned how to read over the semester is really going to teach me whenever I do have a classroom, when I do have a struggling reader,” said Lanier.

Plans to extend and expand the partnership are already underway for next year

“This has to be it, we have to keep doing this,” said Madaris.

Henderson says as they move to expand the program, they want to meet with MPS faculty to better understand what is needed in teacher education,

Huntingdon College is set to graduate their largest class in the school's history May 6.

