Former Bullock County jailer sues sheriff over alleged sexual comments

A former Bullock County jailer is suing Sheriff Raymond Rogers after he allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments toward her.

Dorothy Thomas filed her federal lawsuit in early April. She was fired by the sheriff in November 2015 over a contraband issue involving a county jail inmate.

Rogers said he couldn't comment based on the advice of his attorney.

In addition to the sheriff, the lawsuit also names the entire Bullock County Commission for not giving her due process and an employee policy handbook when she was hired in 2006.

One one commissioner tells 12 News they didn't give her an employee policy handbook because the county doesn't have one to give.

A hearing on the lawsuit hasn't been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.