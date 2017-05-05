Fairfield woman killed in crash on Hwy. 31 near Clanton Friday evening

Alabama State Troopers are identifying the victim who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on U.S. Hwy. 31 near Chilton County Road 526.

Gloria Jean Montgomery, 58, of Fairfield, was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Impala she was driving collided with a 2009 Ford Flex. Troopers say Montgomery died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. approximately five miles south of Clanton.

A cause for the crash has yet to be determined. Troopers continue to investigate.

