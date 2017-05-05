U.S. 31 clear at C.R. 526 (near Verbena and Marbury) after crash with fatality

U.S. 31 clear at C.R. 526 (near Verbena and Marbury) after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

U.S. Highway 31 at County Road 526, near Verbena and Marbury, is clear in Chilton County after a two vehicle wreck led to the area being blocked, according to Alabama State Troopers. 

Troopers say the crash had one confirmed fatality.

More information will follow as troopers continue investigating.  

