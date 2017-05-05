Downtown businesses prepare for big weekend on the Plains

The intense rivalry between Auburn and Alabama is not limited to football. Starting Friday, a weekend series of games will kick off between these opponents as the baseball teams play on the Plains and the softball teams play over in Tuscaloosa.

Players and fans aren't the only ones gearing up for the matchup. Restaurants, hotels and shops in Auburn are also preparing.

"We have had prep crews in since the early, since the very early hours this morning," said Alan Renfroe, Owner of Taco Mama.

This is the first of many busy weekends for Taco Mama since opening its doors.

"We are going into our fifth week. We are really excited about being part of everything," said Renfroe.

Whether people will be in the stands at Plainsman Park or watching the softball game on the big screens, large crowds are expected.

"We will get super busy right before the game and we will be pretty much full during the game," said Carmilla Tindal, assistant manager of Mellow Mushroom.

The fast paced type atmosphere is nothing new for Mellow Mushroom, which is also located in downtown Auburn.

"We will staff extra people and extra servers. Weekends are our busiest times. That is the nature of this business," said Tindal.

These games fall on the same weekend as Auburn's graduation. The ceremonies span over a four day period this year. Merchants do believe this could possibly add to their bottom line.

