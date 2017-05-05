2 arrested in connection to human trafficking case in Montgomery

Two suspects have been arrested in a human trafficking case involving two teenagers.

Dvonte Lockley and Laporchie Howard were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking in the first degree and promoting prostitution in the second degree.

According to Captain Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Lockley and Howard were arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation that began May 2, in the 4300 block of Woodley Square.

The case involves two female victims, one a 17-year-old and one a 19-year-old.

